Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. Teates. View Sign

Mary E. Teates, 87, of Archbald, died Tuesday at Wayne Woodlands Manor, Waymart, She was the wife of Robert Teates. They were married for 64 years.



Born in Manhattan, N.Y., on Jan. 4, 1932, daughter of the late Patrick and Elizabeth Cogan McKiernan, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother whose light of her life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Surviving are three daughters, Karen Allen and husband, David, Wharton, N.J.; Charlene Seager and husband, Edward, Andover, N.J.; and Gail Peterson and husband, Michael, Honesdale; a son, Shawn Teates, Archbald; a sister, Sister Kathleen McKiernan, New York; a brother, the Rev. Vincent McKiernan, Ohio; four grandchildren, Desirea Corbett and husband, James; Katelyn Cappiello and husband, Peter; Bradford Peterson and wife, Kaitlynn; and Tyler Peterson; three great-grandchildren, Oliver and Fletcher Corbett, and Peter Cappiello IV; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Patrick, Robert and John; and a sister, Nora Anne McKiernan.



The family would like to thank Dr. Dewar and the staff of Wayne Woodlands for the compassionate care they provided to Mary.



Services are private at the convenience of family. Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald.

Mary E. Teates, 87, of Archbald, died Tuesday at Wayne Woodlands Manor, Waymart, She was the wife of Robert Teates. They were married for 64 years.Born in Manhattan, N.Y., on Jan. 4, 1932, daughter of the late Patrick and Elizabeth Cogan McKiernan, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother whose light of her life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Surviving are three daughters, Karen Allen and husband, David, Wharton, N.J.; Charlene Seager and husband, Edward, Andover, N.J.; and Gail Peterson and husband, Michael, Honesdale; a son, Shawn Teates, Archbald; a sister, Sister Kathleen McKiernan, New York; a brother, the Rev. Vincent McKiernan, Ohio; four grandchildren, Desirea Corbett and husband, James; Katelyn Cappiello and husband, Peter; Bradford Peterson and wife, Kaitlynn; and Tyler Peterson; three great-grandchildren, Oliver and Fletcher Corbett, and Peter Cappiello IV; and several nieces and nephews.She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Patrick, Robert and John; and a sister, Nora Anne McKiernan.The family would like to thank Dr. Dewar and the staff of Wayne Woodlands for the compassionate care they provided to Mary.Services are private at the convenience of family. Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald. Funeral Home Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald

374 N. Main Street

Archbald , PA 18403

570-876-2750 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close