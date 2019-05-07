Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth "Lisa" Frable. View Sign Service Information Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc 1401 Ash St Scranton , PA 18510 (570)-344-2498 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elizabeth "Lisa" Frable, South Scranton, passed away Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton after an illness.



Born in Scranton in 1959, she was the daughter of the late Ronald and Marguerite Healey Frable. She was a graduate of Bishop Klonow-ski High School. Upon her graduation, Lisa entered the workforce and spent 30 years as an employee of Lacka-wanna County, the past 22 years in the recorder of deeds office. She was a member of the Lackawanna County Women and the Society of Irish Women.



Lisa was a wonderful sister, godmother, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. She had an enormous heart that would envelop everyone with kindness, generosity and love. She always had a smile on her face and a song to sing. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten.



Surviving are her siblings, Paula McLane; Kathy Ruane and husband, Thomas; Debbie Welby and husband, Paul; Meg McLane and husband, Mike; Ron Frable and wife, Sherry; and Brian Frable, all of Scranton; Donna Gower and husband, Tom, of Clarks Summit; Diane Dallolio and husband, Reed, of Peckville; Gretchen Geary and husband, Bob, of New Jersey; and brother-in-law, Jerry Werner, of Jefferson Twp.; nieces, Tara, Maggie, Morgan, Tessa, Jennifer, Amanda, Samantha and Emily; nephews, Adam, Kyle, Colin, Sean; and great-nieces, Scarlett, Quinn, Clare, Lily, Avia; and great-nephews, Sawyer, Luke, Cohen, Nate, Brendan and Jameson.



She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Werner.



Our family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the amazing nurses and doctors at Regional Hospital's emergency room and intensive care unit, as well as Lisa's close friends, for everything they did for Lisa and our family.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made in Lisa's memory to .



Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Ash Street, Scranton.



To share a memory or leave condolences for the family, please visit

