Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
(570) 344-2498
Mary Elizabeth Golo

Mary Elizabeth Golo Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Golo, Scranton, died Wednesday in Moses Taylor Hospital. She was the widow of Edward J. Golo Sr., who died in 2011. The couple had been married for 72 years.

Born in 1920 in Scranton, the daughter of the late Ernest and Minnie May Transue Pfaff, she was a graduate of Scranton Central High School. She was a woman of deep faith. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Surviving are a daughter, Barbara Roberts, Scranton; grandchildren, Debbie Lough­ney and husband, Mike; and Dr. David Roberts and wife, Marnie, all of Scranton; and Daniel G. Roberts Jr. and wife, Maxine, Connecticut; a daughter-in-law, Susie Golo, Scranton; great-grandchildren, Lauren Meyers and husband, Mike; Kristen and Sarah Loughney; and Evan and Dana Roberts; two great-great-grandchildren, Michael and Charleigh Meyers; goddaughter, Myra Petrunich and husband, Tom.

She was also preceded in death by her sons, Edward J. Golo Jr. and Joseph Golo; a brother, Malcolm Pfaff; a son-in-law, Daniel G. Roberts Sr.

Services and interment will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Ash Street, Scranton.

Memorial contributions should be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

To share a memory, or to express your condolences to the family, visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 24, 2019
