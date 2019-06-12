Mary Elizabeth McGraw Samuels slipped peacefully away Saturday, June 8, at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a long battle with renal disease. Maribeth was the daughter of James and Jacqulyn McGraw, and wife of Edmund Paul Samuels, celebrating 40 years of marriage this August.



Maribeth was a member of the 1974 graduating class of Dunmore High School, going on to earn her practical nursing degree at the Meridian School of Nursing, graduating in 1976.



She worked at Mercy Hospital and Holiday Manor and went on to be a stay-at-home mom.



Maribeth was a social butterfly, spending as much free time with her friends that she could get away with.



All she ever wanted was to be a mother, enjoying each milestone and then some with her children, Timmy and Heather. Maribeth loved shopping and her electric blankets. After dialysis, you could find her snuggled up under one of them cranked all the way up because she was always cold. She enjoyed her daily lunch dates with her parents and her evening coffee runs with her sister.



Maribeth is survived by her daughter, Heather (John Miloro). In addition to her parents and husband, sister Patty (Jack Froese); brothers, Jimmy (Alice McGraw), Tommy McGraw, Bobby (Gina McGraw); sisters-in-law, Ann Marie Robinson, Margaret (Howard Saltz) and Romaine Hughes; countless aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by sons, Timothy, Jimmy/Jake and Eddie Samuels; grandson, Timothy Jake; mother and father-in-law, Edmund F. Samuels and Ann Marie Scaccia; brother-in-law, John Hughes; nephew, Jacky Froese; nieces, Everleigh and Hadleigh Veater, and Harriet and Mary Hughes.



The family would like to thank Dunmore DaVita Dialysis for being her home away from home, the Geisinger CMC ER and ICU staffs during her 40 visits, especially Amy, Sara, Maura, Emmy and countless others she met along the way, and Dr. Getts for his great care managing her life during these past eight years of dialysis.



The funeral will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St. in Dunmore. Burial will immediately follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.



Friends may call Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Solid K9 Training, 25 Acorn St., Providence, RI 02903; or any charity that does your heart good.



To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary