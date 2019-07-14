Mary Ellen (Loscombe) Flannery, 60, a lifelong West Scranton resident, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after an illness. Her husband, Robert (Bob) Flannery, preceded her in death on June 1. The inseparable couple was married for 38 years.



Born Feb. 23, 1959, to her mother and sidekick, Mary (Gerrity) Loscombe, of West Scranton, and the late John (Jack) Loscombe, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School class of 1977. After working as a secretary in the offices of the Jermyn Drug Store, and then at Ferranti Brothers, she started, owned and operated Nu Products, a bottling distributor in Scranton, before becoming ill. A faithful Roman Catholic, she was a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Parish, West Scranton.



A loving daughter, wife, sister and aunt to her nieces and nephews, who affectionately referred to her as "mom," Mary Ellen will forever be remembered for her kind and loving spirit. From trips to the Poconos with her husband, to preparing her family's taxes, being with her family made her happiest. No longer suffering, she's now reunited with her love, Bob.



With a heartfelt thank you, her family would like to acknowledge all of the amazing friends, relatives and health care workers, including Dr. Michael Alocci, for the tremendous care given to Mary Ellen.



She is also survived by her loving brothers, John (Jack) Loscombe Jr. and wife, Susan; Richard Loscombe and wife, Melissa; and David Loscombe, all of Scranton; a sister-in-law, Ann Ozawa, Massachusetts; a brother-in-law, Ken Martin, Scranton; and her adoring nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Martin; an infant brother, James Loscombe; and a sister-in-law, Christine Loscombe.



The funeral will be Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. John Ruth. Burial will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.



Published in Scranton Times on July 14, 2019