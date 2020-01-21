|
|
Mary Ellen Jones, 64, West Scranton, died Saturday, Jan. 18.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Josephine Sottile Jones and was a graduate of West Scranton High School.
Mary Ellen was thoughtful and caring. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She adored her nieces and nephews. Aunt Winnie, as she was affectionately called, spent a great deal of time with them throughout their childhood and adulthood, always up for a challenging board game or a game of cards, a lunch date, attending all family gatherings and never missing a special moment in their lives. If you were a family member or friend, she never missed sending you a birthday wish through the mail.
When she was not with friends, you could see her walking the streets through West Side. She spent her quiet time indulged in a good novel or working on one of her word puzzles.
She was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Church. She was a proud member of the United Neighborhood Senior Center.
Despite her longtime battle with diabetes since the age of 12, she strived to maintain her independence at Jackson Heights Apartments, where she met wonderful new friends in addition to her dedicated longtime friends. She enjoyed her time with her friends, playing bingo, taking trips, whether it was a weekend trip to a winery, or a short trip to go shopping, she cherished every moment. Her family is forever grateful for all of you who have helped watch out for her through the years. She is now watching over you.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister Margaret; brother, William; great-nephew, Michael Patrick Jones; maternal grandparents, Biagio and Maria Sottile; and paternal grandparents, Ellen and August Schmidt.
She is survived by brother, Robert and wife, Ruthann Jones; and sister-in-law, Alice Jones, of Scranton; nieces, Margaret, of Scranton; and Kathryn Jones and companion, Chris Kuratnick, of Taylor; nephews, Stephen, Nicholas; and Jonathan Jones and companion, Shayla Barrett, of Scranton; great-nieces, Madison and Raeah Jones; and great-nephews, Nicholas, Mikhael and Barrett Jones; Aunt Jennie and Uncle Patsy Amendolaro; cousins, Mary Jo and Sylvester Amendolaro, of Moscow.
The funeral will be Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, Oram Street, in Scranton. Interment will take place in Cathedral Cemetery. All those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church.
Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave. in West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Mary Ellen's name to St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18508.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 21, 2020