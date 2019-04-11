Obituary

Sister Mary Ellen Merrick, I.H.M., (formerly known as Sister Peter Marie) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died after a brief illness on April 7, 2019, at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi, Mich.



She was born May 28, 1947, in Scranton, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Peter and Dorothy King Merrick. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 8, 1965, made her temporary profession of vows on June 26, 1968, and her final profession of vows on Sept. 8, 1973.



Sister Mary Ellen served as a teacher in the following schools: Wyoming Area Catholic Elementary, in Exeter, Pa., from 1968 to 1977; St. John the Evangelist Elementary, in Clinton, Md., from 1977 to 1981; and St. Matthew Elementary, in Wilmington, Del., from 1981 to 1983.



Sister Mary Ellen served as an intern at St. Luke Institute in Suitland, Md., from 1983 to 1984; director of the outreach aftercare department at St. Luke Institute, in Suitland from 1984 to 1989; affiliate professor of psychology at Loyola College, in Columbia, Md., from 1985 to 2009; team member of the Institute of Psychiatry and Religion Department at Taylor Manor Hospital, in Ellicot City, N.Y., from 1989 to 1992; director of the IHM Congregation Consultation Center, in Columbia, Md., from 1992 to 2009; and senior trauma therapist at the STAR Center, in Columbia, Md., from 1992 to 2010.



From 2010 until the time of her death, Sister Mary Ellen served as the executive director at Guest House for Women Religious, in Lake Orion, Mich. Through her ministry there, she was able to expand programs and services, execute a plan that enlarged its physical buildings and traveled broadly to promote the healing work of Guest House. During her term, the magazine, Human Development, came under the aegis of Guest House.



Sister Mary Ellen served as a trustee of Marywood University from 2007 to 2019.



She received a Bachelor of Science degree in English and a Master of Science degree in reading specialty from Marywood College; a Master of Science degree in psychology/pastoral counseling; and a Certificate of Advanced Studies degree in pastoral counseling from Loyola College; and a Doctor of Ministry degree in pastoral psychology from Loyola College.



She was preceded in death by a brother, William.



She is survived by cousins, Barbara Morris, of Lansdale, Pa.; and Patricia Marra, of Scranton. She is also survived by the members of the IHM Congregation.



The funeral will be Monday, April 15, at 11 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at the IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave. in Scranton.



Friends may call at the IHM Center on Sunday, April 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4. Interment will follow Mass on Monday at St. Catherine's Cemetery, in Moscow, Pa.



Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

