|
|
Mary Ellen Nycz, 70, of Scranton, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton. She is survived by her devoted husband of 37 years, Stanley Michael Nycz.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Thomas and Frieda Cox O'Neill, Mary Ellen, or Ellen, as her friends called her, was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. For more than 30 years, she worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail handler. She loved going on family vacations, hunting for antiques with her husband, reading about history and researching her family's genealogy. Anyone who knew Ellen knows her favorite pastime was to sit at her kitchen table, just sharing great conversation over multiple cups of coffee. Ellen will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Ellen's family would like to thank her primary care physician, Dr. Anees Fogley, as well as the dedicated staff members at Kingston Manor, the Gino Merli J. Veterans Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart. All of these caregivers have shown such love, devotion and kindness to Ellen throughout the last several years.
Ellen is survived by three sons, David Minich, Scranton; Brian Minich and wife, Megan, Jessup; and Matthew Nycz, Scranton; and a daughter, Kathleen Nycz, Dunmore. She also leaves behind a sister, Julia Borgia and husband, Joseph; and a brother, Thomas O'Neill and wife, Jane, both of Scranton; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by late husband, David Thomas Minich; a sister, Ann-Marie Tomcyczk; and a son, Michael Minich.
The funeral will be Thursday, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Cathedral, 301 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton. Those attending the funeral Mass are asked to go directly to the church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Gino Merli J. Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; or to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive #7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2020