Funeral services have been scheduled for Mary Ellen Nycz, 70, of Scranton, who passed away peacefully early Sunday morning at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton. She is survived by her devoted husband of 37 years, Stanley Michael Nycz.
The funeral will be conducted Thursday, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton. The family will receive relatives and friends today from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2020