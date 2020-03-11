Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home
323 William St
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 342-1063
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home
323 William St
Scranton, PA 18508
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Peter's Cathedral
301 Wyoming Ave.
Scranton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Nycz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Nycz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Nycz Obituary
Funeral services have been scheduled for Mary Ellen Nycz, 70, of Scranton, who passed away peacefully early Sunday morning at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton. She is survived by her devoted husband of 37 years, Stanley Michael Nycz.

The funeral will be conducted Thursday, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton. The family will receive relatives and friends today from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -