Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ellen Scochin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Scochin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Scochin Obituary
Mary Ellen Scochin, 73, a resident of the Forest City Nursing Facility, formerly of Scott Twp., died Wednesday due to complications of COVID-19.

Born in Scott Twp., she was the daughter of the late George and Ann Skwish Konecny, and a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. She was a graduate of Scott High School and Marywood University with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. She had been employed by the Valley View School District and St. Mary's Parochial School, Dickson City, and she retired from the admissions department at Marywood University.

Mary Ellen was a wonderful mother and homemaker, who enjoyed trips to the Finger Lakes Wine Country. She loved teaching and she will be deeply missed.

Her family would like to thank the staff at the Forest City Nursing Facility, especially Debbie, and the staff at Regional Hospital ICU for their outstanding care.

Surviving are her children, Gregory Scochin and wife, Jessica; Peter George Scochin and wife, Beth; and Joellen Dubiac and husband, Raymond Jr., all of Scott Twp.; five grandchildren; former husband, Joseph Scochin, Scott Twp.; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Georgiann Gavlinski.

Due to the current health restrictions, her funeral will be private at the convenience of her family. Interment will take place at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -