|
|
Mary Ellen Scochin, 73, a resident of the Forest City Nursing Facility, formerly of Scott Twp., died Wednesday due to complications of COVID-19.
Born in Scott Twp., she was the daughter of the late George and Ann Skwish Konecny, and a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. She was a graduate of Scott High School and Marywood University with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. She had been employed by the Valley View School District and St. Mary's Parochial School, Dickson City, and she retired from the admissions department at Marywood University.
Mary Ellen was a wonderful mother and homemaker, who enjoyed trips to the Finger Lakes Wine Country. She loved teaching and she will be deeply missed.
Her family would like to thank the staff at the Forest City Nursing Facility, especially Debbie, and the staff at Regional Hospital ICU for their outstanding care.
Surviving are her children, Gregory Scochin and wife, Jessica; Peter George Scochin and wife, Beth; and Joellen Dubiac and husband, Raymond Jr., all of Scott Twp.; five grandchildren; former husband, Joseph Scochin, Scott Twp.; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Georgiann Gavlinski.
Due to the current health restrictions, her funeral will be private at the convenience of her family. Interment will take place at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 9, 2020