Mary F. Reilly (Aunt May), 100 years of age, of North Scranton, died on Tuesday morning at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton.
Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Noone Reilly, she was a graduate of Bloomsburg University, earning a bachelor's degree in education. After working for the government during World War II, she was employed by American Airlines for many years. She then taught at St. Brendan's High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., before returning to Scranton and working in advertising until retirement.
A woman of deep faith, Mary was a devoted member of Holy Rosary Church at Mary Mother of God Parish, a Eucharistic minister and was involved in many church councils.
Aunt May's family wish to express their sincere gratitude for the compassionate loving care that she was given by the Rev. Cyril Edwards, the staff of Allied Hospice, the emergency staff at Geisinger Medical Center and the EMTs that accompanied her on her journey.
Mary is survived by her loving nieces and nephews, Dorothy Ward, James and Cathy Gavin, Michael and Maureen Gavin, Elaine Bissland, Mary Alice and Frank Burke, Michael and Frank Boylan, Ann and Dominick Lanzo, James Buckley, Cathy and Andrew Tremko, Thomas and Nancy MacDonald, Dorothy Roach; her loving great-nieces and great-nephews; and lifelong friend, Lucy Castanos.
Mary was preceded in death by her loving aunts, Katie Noone and Annie Gilmore; sisters and brothers, Violet and James Gavin, Dorothy Reilly, Alice and Michael F. Boylan, and Teresa and Thomas MacDonald; her loving nieces and nephews, Michael Ward, Paul Boylan, Seamus Burke, Mary Teresa Buckley and Edward Roach.
Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family.
As Aunt May (Mary) filled this world with love and laughter for the past century, our belief is that she would want everyone to pass on these sentiments to others. Please consider honoring Mary's memory by performing a random act of kindness or two, or by sharing something funny with a friend and having a good laugh together.
Arrangements entrusted to the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 1, 2020