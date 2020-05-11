|
Mary Francis Brenzel, 85, passed away Saturday afternoon from complications due to COVID-19 at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her husband is James R. Brenzel and they would have celebrated 64 years of marriage on May 12, 2020.
Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of Francis and Mary Munley of Archbald.
Mary, known to her friends as "Snooky," worked for Supermarket Service in Dunmore for many years and was a member of Teamster Local 229. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Mary was a faithful Catholic and lifelong member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Mary volunteered for several years for the Charismatic Renewal Conference for the Scranton diocese. She enjoyed traveling with her senior group, where her favorite trip was to Rome, but also loved the trips to the casino in Atlantic City. Mary was a hardworking woman but always found time for friends and family. She enjoyed getting together with the family every Sunday for dinner.
Also surviving are her daughter, Mary Lynn Gramp and husband, James, of Powhatan, Va.; her son, Robert James Brenzel and wife, Ivy, of Scranton; son-in-law, Allan Delicati of Jessup; brother, James Munley of Taylor; grandson, Stefan Gramp and wife, Kelly, of Philadelphia; granddaughters, Amanda Pegula and husband, Matt, Jessup; Gabrielle Chorba and husband, Jon, Arlington, Texas; and Alexandra Gramp, New York, N.Y.; and great-granddaughters, Raegan and Charlotte Pegula of Jessup, Parker Jane Chorba of Arlington, Texas, and Penelope Gramp, Philadelphia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Mary Munley; daughter, Elizabeth Delicati and infant son, James Robert Brenzel; and brothers and sisters, Robert, Francis, Margaret "Peggy" Kastawa and Gerald.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home in Elmhurst Twp. where she had been a resident for the last four years.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, Elmhurst Twp.
Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on May 11, 2020