Mary (Maime) G. Jones Kozak, 79, a guest at St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, Elmhurst Twp., and formerly of Scranton, died Saturday evening after an illness.
Born Oct. 24, 1939, and raised in Scranton's Bellevue section, daughter of the late William and Mary Roche Jones, she attended West Scranton High School and upon raising her three beloved daughters, she served as a lunch mother within the Scranton School District for more than 30 years. She was a longtime member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish before becoming a weekly attendee at St. Peter's Cathedral after moving to Mulberry Tower in Scranton.
Mary enjoyed both a good novel and completing crossword puzzles but above all else came her family. Putting her own needs aside to provide for her family, she was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be dearly missed. Her selfless nature and kind-hearted spirit will never be forgotten.
She is survived by two loving daughters, Debbie Jordan and Mary Klonoski, both of Scranton; two siblings, Daniel Jones and wife, Martha, Clarks Summit; and Ann Canterbury and husband, Ralph, Florida; seven adoring grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Evelyn Ann Kozak; and a son-in-law, Barry Jordan.
Her family would like to thank the entire staff of St. Mary's Villa for the care and compassion given to Mary throughout her three-month stay.
A blessing service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by Frank Rutkowski. Interment will follow in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Moosic.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 27, 2019