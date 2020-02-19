|
Mary Grace Prebich, 73, of Carbondale, died Tuesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale. She is survived by her husband, Andrew J. Prebich Sr.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Russell J. and Marion O'Horo Davies, she was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. She was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Before retirement, she was employed as the assistant manager at the Rite Aid Pharmacy, Carbondale. She was previously employed as the admissions registrar at the former Carbondale General Hospital and the former Marian Community Hospital, Carbondale.
Also surviving are four sons, Andrew Prebich Jr., Carbondale; Stephen Prebich Sr., Apollo Beach, Fla.; James C. Prebich Sr. and wife, Tammy, East Berlin; and Michael A. Prebich and wife, Sarah, Drums; a daughter, Gloria M. Tuttle, RN, and husband, Adam, Honesdale; 11 grandchildren, Alexa, James Jr., Alyssa, Samantha, Courtney, Faith, Stephen Jr., Tristan and Mina Prebich, Kamryn and Meaghan Tuttle; a great-grandson, Brayden James Prebich; a great-granddaughter, Camille Semler; two brothers, Edward Davies and wife, Angie, Gettysburg; Russell Davies Jr. and wife, Mary Ann, Shippensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Gerald, Paul and John Davies.
The funeral will be Friday from the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale.
Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 19, 2020