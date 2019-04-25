Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary H. Maslar. View Sign Service Information Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc. - Olyphant 115 Garfield Avenue Olyphant , PA 18447 (570)-383-9033 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary H. Maslar, 90, a lifelong resident of the Grassy Island section of Olyphant, died peacefully Tuesday at home. Her husband, Andrew Maslar Jr., died in 2009.



Born in Peckville, she was the daughter of the late William and Rose O'Boyle Hare. Mary graduated from St. Patrick's High School, Olyphant, and the Mercy School of Nursing, Scranton. After marrying, she stayed at home and raised her four wonderful children. She was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant.



She is survived by two sons, William A. and wife, Mary Ann, Jessup; and Andrew III and wife, Susan, Fleetville; two daughters, Carol Rollison and husband, Claude, Spring Brook Twp.; and Mary Beth Acikgoz and husband, Mustafa, Boca Raton, Fla.; two granddaughters, Amy Burke and husband, Joseph, Olyphant; and Mary Bea Weber and husband, Brian, Jessup; one grandson, Steven Acikgoz, Toronto, Ontario, Canada; two great-granddaughters, Elizabeth Ruth and Abigail Beatrice Weber; sister-in-law, Irene Larson, Florida; brother-in-law, William Maslar, Scott Twp.; several nieces, nephews and "her people" in Binghamton, N.Y.



Mass will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant. Monsignor Michael J. Delaney will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.



Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908; or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.



For directions or online condolences, please visit

Mary H. Maslar, 90, a lifelong resident of the Grassy Island section of Olyphant, died peacefully Tuesday at home. Her husband, Andrew Maslar Jr., died in 2009.Born in Peckville, she was the daughter of the late William and Rose O'Boyle Hare. Mary graduated from St. Patrick's High School, Olyphant, and the Mercy School of Nursing, Scranton. After marrying, she stayed at home and raised her four wonderful children. She was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant.She is survived by two sons, William A. and wife, Mary Ann, Jessup; and Andrew III and wife, Susan, Fleetville; two daughters, Carol Rollison and husband, Claude, Spring Brook Twp.; and Mary Beth Acikgoz and husband, Mustafa, Boca Raton, Fla.; two granddaughters, Amy Burke and husband, Joseph, Olyphant; and Mary Bea Weber and husband, Brian, Jessup; one grandson, Steven Acikgoz, Toronto, Ontario, Canada; two great-granddaughters, Elizabeth Ruth and Abigail Beatrice Weber; sister-in-law, Irene Larson, Florida; brother-in-law, William Maslar, Scott Twp.; several nieces, nephews and "her people" in Binghamton, N.Y.Mass will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant. Monsignor Michael J. Delaney will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908; or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.For directions or online condolences, please visit www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.