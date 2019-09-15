Home

John J Turko & Sons Funeral Home Inc
402 Boulevard Ave
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-3489
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John J Turko & Sons Funeral Home Inc
402 Boulevard Ave
Dickson City, PA 18519
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
John J Turko & Sons Funeral Home Inc
402 Boulevard Ave
Dickson City, PA 18519
View Map
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Tikhon's Monastery Church
South Canaan, PA
View Map
Mary Huniak Obituary
Mary Huniak, 97, of East Stroudsburg, formerly of Swiftwater and Warren, N.J., passed away peacefully Friday morning at the Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation Hospice Facility in Newton, N.J. Her husband of 65 years, William Huniak, died in 2005.

Born in Olyphant, daughter of the late Samuel (Simon) and Tessie Youshock Sembrat, she was a member of St. Tikhon's Monastery and the Century Club. Prior to retiring, she worked for American Can Co. in Hillside, N.J., and lived in Warren before moving to Pennsylvania in 1978.

Surviving are a daughter, Sonjia Spangler and husband, Richard of Millsboro, Del.; two grandsons, Robert Kaminski and wife Kathy, of Hillsborough, N.J.; and Dennis Kaminski and wife, Lori, of New Hope; two great-grandchildren, Summer and Tyler Kaminski; a sister, Delores Kurimsky, of Arizona; nieces and nephews, including the Rev. John Sembrat, of Alberta, Canada.

In addition to her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Gloria; a sister, Mildred Kobrecki; and three brothers, John, Joseph and George Sembrat.

The funeral will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, with a Requiem funeral service at 11 a.m. in St. Tikhon's Monastery Church, South Canaan. Interment will follow in St. Tikhon's Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Tikhon's Monastery or a .
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 15, 2019
