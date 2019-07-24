Mary Irene Geis Schubert, 79, passed away on July 18 at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center in Scranton, Pa., after a five-year courageous struggle of the after effects of three strokes she endured. She shared 51 years of marriage with her late husband, Francis "Frank" K. Schubert.



Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edwin Geis and Ann Clark. She was a member of Our Lady of the Abingtons church before her illness. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing bingo with her friends, scratch-off lottery tickets and participating in the Little Brown Jug's shuffleboard league.



She and Frank enjoyed movie night (Tuesday Senior Citizen matinee). They especially enjoyed going to dinner at Pompei's, Gin's, Dixon's Hoagie Hut, Dino & Francesco's, Perkins and the Bluebird Diner. We could ultimately find them at these locations on their designated day of the week.



The family would like to thank the staff at Lithia Valley Manor, Dunmore Health Care Center, Gino J. Merli Veterans Center and Allied Hospice for the care and concern that each of them gave to her over the past five years.



She was preceded in death by brother, John "Jack" Geis; and a daughter-in-law, Kendra L. Schubert.



Mary is survived by her two daughters, Francine Kiryluk and husband, John, of Nicholson; and Mary Dixon and husband, Scott, of Factoryville; three sons, Greg, of Chinchilla; Eric and his fiancée, Sara Phillips Davies, of Factoryville; and Keith and his wife, Laura, of Fredericksburg, Va.; grandchildren, Mallori Miller (Ronnie); Troy Kiryluk (Erin); Sgt. 1st Class Shane Dixon, (United States Army), Brandon and Krystin Dixon, Frankie Schubert (Kayla), Kyle Schubert and his fiancée, Laura; Sloane, Zane and Grey Schubert, Carter and Camden Schubert; two great-grandchildren, Kennedy Kiryluk and Kinsley Miller; and a third great-grandbaby girl due in the fall; sister-in-law, Mary Geis, of Texas; brother-in-law, Jim Schubert (Sylvia); and sister-in-law, Mary Jenkins, all of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of the Abingtons, Dalton, with the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun.



Friends may call Friday, 7 to 9 p.m., at Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville. Recitation of the rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gino J. Merli Welfare Fund, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



Pray - Hope - Don't Worry



- St. Padre Pio

Published in Scranton Times on July 24, 2019