Mary J. Barnhart Obituary

Mary J. Barnhart, 81, of Carbondale, died Friday at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of the late Girolamo and Rose Provenza Lorito, she was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. She was a graduate of Eastern District High School, Brooklyn. Before retirement, she was employed as a waitress for the Americana Diner, Brooklyn.

Surviving are one son, Edward Barnhart and wife, Laura, Dallas, Texas; two daughters, Roseann Bartholomeo, Simpson; and Trisha Scirone and husband, Anthony, Carbondale; six grandchildren, Justin and Nicholas Barnhart, Jennifer Bartholomeo, and Paula, Amanda and John Scirone; two great-granddaughters, Feleesha Jones and Greta Rose Griebel; two brothers, Vincent Lorito, Staten Island, N.Y.; and Salvatore Lorito, Burlington, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Dennis John; and one sister, Jean Grey.

The funeral will be Tuesday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.

Due to current public health policy, a private visitation will be held.

Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.

Memorial donations may be made to the ; or the NEET Center, 1300 Old Plank Road, Mayfield, PA 18433.

For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.


