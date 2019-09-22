|
|
Mary J. Calderone, 101, a lifetime resident of Dunmore, died peacefully Saturday morning at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was the widow of Samuel R. Calderone, who died May 26, 1998.
Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Maria Chicco Mercuri.
Mary was a graduate of Dunmore High School and was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish.
She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are a son, David Calderone and wife, Frances, Wellsville, Pa.; two daughters, Lenore Ruddy and husband, Thomas, Dunmore; and Louise Johnston and husband, Edwin, Easton; 11 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph, Dr. Anthony and Michael Mercuri; and a sister, Lena Mancuso.
The funeral will be Tuesday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith St., Dunmore. Interment in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 9 to 10:45.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave., Olyphant 18447.
To offer the family an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 22, 2019