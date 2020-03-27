Home

Mary J. Schemel


1945 - 2020
Mary J. Schemel, Olyphant, formerly of Archbald, died Tuesday at home.

Born in Peckville, she was a daughter of the late Gerald and Helen Milligan Schemel. She attended and was a graduate of Archbald High School, class of 1963. Before retirement, she worked in the hair styling industry. Mary was of the Catholic faith and her grandchildren were the loves of her life.

Surviving are a daughter, Jennifer Borick Semon, Moscow; a son, Stephen Borick, Dunmore; three grandchildren, Audrey Borick, Ava Borick and Kennedy Motichka; a sister, Janet Santomauro, Clarks Summit; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bruce Semon Jr., on Aug. 22, 2012; and the love of her life, Patrick P. Borick, on Dec. 28, 1998.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrange­ments entrusted to the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald.

Online condolences may be made on the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 27, 2020
