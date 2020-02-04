Home

Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home
2025 Green Ridge St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-1819
Mary Jane Gillespie Obituary
Mary Jane Gillespie of Scranton died Dec. 14 at Regional Hospital of Scranton.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late James and Ann Shanley Gillespie. Mary Jane was a graduate of St. Paul's High School and St. Mary's School of Nursing, both of Scranton. She was a member of St. Paul's Parish, Scranton.

Mary Jane practiced nursing in Scranton and later in Baltimore, where physicians she worked with described her as one of the finest nurses they had an opportunity to practice beside. After becoming unable to practice as a nurse, she found great pleasure assisting families in the Scranton area by caring for and raising their children.

Surviving are sisters, Nancy and husband, C. Martin Kelly, Clarks Green; her twin sister, Mary Clare McTigue, Philadelphia; and Beatrice and husband, Dr. Lee Robbins, Glenarm, Md.; a sister-in-law, Anne Gillespie, Maryland; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, James J. Gillespie Jr.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 4, 2020
