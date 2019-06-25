Mary Jane Gould, 79, of Scranton, died Sunday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. Her husband of 47 years is William Gould.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph and Grace Corcoran Shea, she was a very loving woman who enjoyed having a cocktail and a good laugh. Mary Jane was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who adored her great-grandchildren. She was a generous person who would go out of her way to help others and never ask for herself.



Surviving are two grandchildren, Lisa and Paul Ozack Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Monaya and Avani; and a lifelong friend, Eleanor Surfine.



She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Grace Ozack; and her husband, Paul Sr.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St.

Published in Scranton Times on June 25, 2019