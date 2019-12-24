Home

POWERED BY

Albini Funeral Home
1003 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-1152
Mary Jane Grande

Mary Jane Grande Obituary
Mary Jane Grande of Scott Twp. died Sunday at home. She was the widow of Patrick J. Grande, who died March 16, 1994.

Born in Jessup on July 12, 1940, daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Troanovitch Goldovich, she was the valedictorian of her 1958 graduating class at Jessup High School. Before retirement, she, along with her husband, were the owners and operators of Grande Fuel Oil and Grande Plumbing and Heating. Humble, kind and generous, she always made sure her customers had oil for the winter, regardless of their ability to pay. Selfless and always thinking of others, she did everything for her grandchildren. She was a woman of great faith and was a member of Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church in Jessup, where she was very active and always volunteered. She served as the head of St. Mary's Guild and was a Faith Formation educator.

She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are two daughters, attorney Patricia Grande Rieder and husband, Dr. Jeffrey Rieder, Scott Twp.; and Mary Ann Krishanda and husband, Dave, Blakely; grandchildren, Abigail, Alexander, Adeline and Amelia Rieder, and Joseph Krishanda; nephew, Larry Bonacci; niece, Renee Bonacci Johnston; and several cousins.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Georgette Bonacci.

The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with Divine Liturgy at 10 in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, First Avenue. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Jessup.

Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Parastas service will be held at 4. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 24, 2019
