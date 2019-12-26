|
|
Funeral services have been scheduled for Mary Jane Grande of Scott Twp., who died Sunday at home.
The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with Divine Liturgy at 10 in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, First Avenue. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Jessup.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Parastas service will be held at 4. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 26, 2019