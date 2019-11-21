Home

Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
Mary Jane Hricko Obituary
Mary Jane Hricko, 74, of Scranton, died Monday at Allied Hospice. She was the widow of Joseph Albert Hricko.

Born in Morristown and raised in Vincentown, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Gustave A. and Laura Denning Smith. Mary Jane enjoyed arts and crafts, but most of all, loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are a son, Rhian Hricko and wife, Kimberly Sanders, Scranton; three grandchildren, Alexander, Michael and Daniel; dear friend, Dr. Larry Grossinger; and five siblings.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, Carl and Robert.

A celebration of life will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 21, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -