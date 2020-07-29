Home

Mary Jane Price of Scranton passed away Monday afternoon, July 27, 2020, in Abington Manor, South Abington Twp.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late T. Emmett and Catherine Lentes Price. She graduated from St. Mary's High School and Marywood University with a Master of Social Work. She was employed as a social worker at Clarks Summit State Hospital, where she retired. She was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish and a former member of St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, and their Altar and Rosary Society and the Century Club.

Mary Jane's love for traveling took her to Europe, Ireland and all over the United States. She encouraged her nephews to travel while they were young. You would always find Mary Jane at bridge parties at the Century Club. She loved getting together with family for holidays and birthdays at their homes and picnics at Lake Spangenberg.

Surviving are two nephews, Michael L. Price and his wife, Cheryl, Washington Boro, Pa.; and Thomas J. Price and his wife, Sally, Factoryville; great-nephews, Michael T. Price (Robin), Columbia, Pa.; Scott R. Price (Ashley), Raleigh, N.C.; and Devin Price, Taylor, Pa. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Vera K. Price; and four great-great-nephews, Cory Grimm, Gavin, Colton and Caleb Price.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas E. Price.

Services will be private with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Scranton.

Arrangements entrusted to Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home, Scranton. Memorial contributions may be made to the , at or to , 22 N Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.


