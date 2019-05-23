Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Swavely. View Sign Service Information Jenkins Funeral Home 269 Belmont Street Waymart , PA 18472 (570)-488-6100 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jane Swavely, 49, St. Joseph's Center, Dickson City, died Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after an illness.



Born Oct. 8, 1969, in Quakertown, the daughter of the late William and Irene Swavely, although she only became a part of St. Joseph's Center in March 2017, she so readily shared her outgoing personality, that she was beloved by all who worked, lived and interacted with her. As a social butterfly, she made a big impact on each person she met and affectionately called her caregivers "sweetie." Mary Jane liked knowing and sharing what was going on in the house. She enjoyed delicious food, especially sweets, and always had a coffee close at hand. She loved a good party. She made friends easily and loved going out, especially for shopping, coffee, parties, nail appointments and, of course, restaurants. Her hobbies included puzzles and card games. She was clear about disliking exercise. Mary Jane loved to be pampered and would never miss an opportunity to do so. Her years with St. Joseph's Center were few, but we can take comfort in knowing that they were good years for Mary Jane. She experienced a great sense of belonging, affirmation and encouragement. She was celebrated for the unique person she was and added much life and joy to every situation.



A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment will be Friday in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.



A viewing will be in the church on Friday from 9 until the time of Mass.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward Howell, funeral director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart.

Mary Jane Swavely, 49, St. Joseph's Center, Dickson City, died Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after an illness.Born Oct. 8, 1969, in Quakertown, the daughter of the late William and Irene Swavely, although she only became a part of St. Joseph's Center in March 2017, she so readily shared her outgoing personality, that she was beloved by all who worked, lived and interacted with her. As a social butterfly, she made a big impact on each person she met and affectionately called her caregivers "sweetie." Mary Jane liked knowing and sharing what was going on in the house. She enjoyed delicious food, especially sweets, and always had a coffee close at hand. She loved a good party. She made friends easily and loved going out, especially for shopping, coffee, parties, nail appointments and, of course, restaurants. Her hobbies included puzzles and card games. She was clear about disliking exercise. Mary Jane loved to be pampered and would never miss an opportunity to do so. Her years with St. Joseph's Center were few, but we can take comfort in knowing that they were good years for Mary Jane. She experienced a great sense of belonging, affirmation and encouragement. She was celebrated for the unique person she was and added much life and joy to every situation.A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment will be Friday in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.A viewing will be in the church on Friday from 9 until the time of Mass.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward Howell, funeral director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart. Published in Scranton Times on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close