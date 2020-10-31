Home

Mary Jane Widler, 100, of Whiting, N.J., passed away Oct. 24, 2020. Born in Toledo, Ohio to Col. John R. and Mary Post Harris, she was raised in Scranton, Pa., moving with her own family to Hopatcong, N.J. in 1964 before relocating to Whiting in 1978.

She was a devoted member of Community Reformed Church and the residence clubs in Villages Seven and Three.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William, in 2005, and her two brothers, Robert and Donald Harris. She is survived by daughters, Mary Louise Jenkins, Scranton, Pa.; and Judith Jane Widler, Clarks Summit, Pa.; granddaughter, Jennifer and husband, Brian Fallon Sr.; and great-grandson, Brian Fallon Jr., all of Scranton.

A private memorial prayer service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to Community Reformed Church, 36 Lacey Road, Whiting, NJ 08759. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.


