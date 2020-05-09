Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Mary Jeanne Kanavy


1958 - 2020
Mary Jeanne Kanavy Obituary
Mary Jeanne Kanavy of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Scranton, died April 12 after a brief illness.

Born in Scranton on March 27, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Donald J. and Jeanne L. Kanavy. She was a graduate of South Catholic High School, Scranton. Mary Jeanne was an alumnus of Penn State University, finishing with a master's degree in education. She was a science teacher at Mandarin Middle School where she was dedicated to and loved by her students.

Mary Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Karly Wittenstein, son, Nicholas Wittenstein, and granddaughter, Lily, all of Jacksonville; a brother, Donald, Archbald; aunts, uncles, cousins, two nephews and a niece.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Stephen; and a sister, Paula.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Arc of Jacksonville, Fla.
Published in Scranton Times on May 9, 2020
