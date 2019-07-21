Home

Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Fallbrook Street
Carbondale, PA
Mary Jo Kostiak Obituary
Mary Jo Kostiak, 84, of Carbondale, died Thursday at home. She was the wife of John Kostiak. The couple had been married for 62 years.

Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Ralph and Rose Cerra Sirianni, she was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. Before retirement, she was employed as a seamstress in several local garment factories. Mary Jo was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union. She was a kind person who would always give to family and friends. She was a good homemaker and mother who adored her two cats, Mateao and Mimi. She enjoyed her trips to the casino and was an avid New York Yankees fan. Mary Jo was extremely proud of her grandchildren.

Also surviving are two daughters, Lorraine Ondrako and husband, Richard, Archbald; and Rosann Fields and husband, Robert, Witherbee, N.Y.; a son, Stephen Kostiak and wife, Julie, Carbondale; three grandchildren, Emma Kostiak, Stephen Kostiak Jr. and Lily Rose Fields; a sister, Kathryn Mascaro, Bristol, Conn.; a brother, Eugene Sirianni, Bristol, Conn.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Anthony, Ralph, Louis and Joseph Sirianni.

The funeral will be Wednesday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Fallbrook Street, Carbondale.

Friends may call Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. All those attending the funeral Wednesday are asked to go directly to the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 125 N. Washington Ave., Suite 260, Scranton, PA 18503.

For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on July 21, 2019
