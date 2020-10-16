Home

Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Mary Joan Merrick Obituary

Mary Joan Merrick of the Green Ridge section of Scranton died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at home following a brief illness.

Born in Scranton she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Noone Merrick. A graduate of Holy Rosary High School, prior to retirement she was employed by the Scranton Housing Authority.

She volunteered her time at the Salvation Army. She was a member of the Catholic Women's Club, and of St. Peter's Cathedral Parish.

Surviving are daughter, Mary Katherine Rusnak-Biko, Scranton; and Joan Olson and husband, Dudley, Florida.

She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Dana Biko.

Funeral services and entombment in Cathedral Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

