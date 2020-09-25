Home

Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Mary Joanne Gribbin

Mary Joanne Gribbin Obituary

Joannie Gribbin, 94, of South Scranton, passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Born and raised in the Nativity section of Scranton, she was a lifelong member of Nativity of Our Lord Church where she attended daily Mass devoting herself to the Catholic faith. The Blessed Mother and her Rosary were with her throughout her faith-driven life.

Prior to her retirement, she worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue tax office where she developed lifelong friendships.

A mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Joannie was special to so many people for her kind and loving ways, gentle heart and spirit. Her strength of character and quiet dignity sustained her throughout her long life. She cherished her family and was so proud of the accomplishments of her children. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a source of joy and comfort as she would FaceTime with them daily.

Joannie is survived by her daughters, Mary Ellen Simonetti and husband, Rich, Wilmington, North Carolina; Kathy Chase and husband, Gordon, Scranton, Pa.; and Liz Cohen and husband, Ned, Hudson, Florida; and son, Frank Gribbin and wife, Kara, Keller, Texas.

She is also survived by her sister, Marie Lunney, Scranton; brother, Paul Kelly and wife, Nancy, Chicago, Illinois; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joannie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank (Red) Gribbin; son, David Gribbin; grandson, Philip Simonetti; and her sister, Marge Murray.

The family would like to thank the Little Sisters of the Poor as well as the incredible staff of Marywood Heights and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their unwavering care and compassion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. John Neumann Parish at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, with burial to follow at Cathedral Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church before Mass from 9 to 10 a.m.

All attendees will be required to adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

