Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Parish at Nativity of Our Lord Church
633 Orchard St.
Scranton, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Parish at Nativity of Our Lord Church
633 Orchard St.
Scranton, PA
Mary Joanne Gribbin Obituary

Services are set for Joannie Gribbin, 94, of South Scranton, who died Thursday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. John Neumann Parish at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, with burial to follow at Cathedral Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.

Attendees will be required to adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

Visit the funeral home website to leave online condolence.


