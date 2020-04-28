|
|
Mary Julia Bouselli, 92, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on April 24.
The beloved wife of Anthony Bouselli for 66 years; cherished mother of Deborah (Steve) Jacobs, Dennis (Carla) Bouselli and Arlene (Jamie) Radcliff; loving Grandma Bou to Joshua Siudyla, Jacob (Chelsey) Siudyla, Nicholas (Shalene) Siudyla, Simeon (Meredith) Siudyla and the late Nichole Siudyla, Eric (Ashleigh) Bouselli, Amy (Tom) Harrell, Carrie (Trevor) Hirshberg, Ryan Radcliff and Aaron Radcliff; dear great-grandmother of John, Joshua, Hallie, Liam, Anna, James, Corrie, Aiden, Carson, Lucas and Zoe. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Augustine and Julia Merva; and all of her siblings.
Mary was born in Scranton, Pa., and worked as a seamstress at Leslie Fay clothing, which was close to her home in Throop, Pa. Mary was characterized by her family, relatives and grandchildren as the best hugger, being full of life, card shark, full of smiles and laughter and having a great sense of humor. She was full of love for her family and friends and was so truly loved in return by all of them.
The family will have a private visitation and funeral on Thursday, April 30, at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles, MO 63304. Interment, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church-Cottleville. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2020