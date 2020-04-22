|
Mary K. Connor, 102, of Jermyn, died April 14. She was the widow of Paul Connor, who died in January 1966.
Born in Whites Crossing on June 22, 1917, daughter of the late Stanley and Catherine Novobilski Gorel, she was a retired garment worker, having been a supervisor in several area dress factories. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Parish.
Mary was an avid reader, and she enjoyed bowling, going out to eat, trips to Atlantic City and traveling, especially going on cruises. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who loved family gatherings and spending time with her family who meant the world to her. She will be greatly missed by all.
Surviving are her granddaughter and caregiver, Paula Tokarczyk and husband, Robert, Jermyn; a daughter, Marie Hemak, Jermyn; two grandsons, Albin Hemak Jr. and wife, Jacqueline, Carbondale; Robert and wife, Georgeann, Carbondale; and Regina Tennant Hemak; great-grandchildren, Kelly Kochis and husband, Matthew; Tyler Tokarczyk, Paul Hemak Jr.; Kristin Evans and husband, Daniel; Jacqueline Kuwik and husband, Beau; great-great-grandchildren, Collin and Elijah Boguski, Franklin Tokarczyk, Emily and Luke Evans, Madelyn Kuwik; and several nieces and nephews; siblings, Sophie Homa and husband, Al; Ann Matthei, Florence Bishop, Loretta Barrese, Joseph Gorel; Andrew and wife, Mary Grace.
She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Mary Kim Hemak; her son-in-law, Albin Hemak Sr.; her grandson, Paul Hemak Sr.; siblings, John, Frank and Stanley Gorel; Millie Griffin and Catherine Yusko; and longtime companion, Joseph Tuzze.
Due to the current health crisis, private graveside services were conducted by the Rev. John C. Ruth at St. Rose Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date and time to be announced.
Arrangements by Ryczak Harrison Funeral Home. Mayfield.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 22, 2020