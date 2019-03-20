Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary K. Mindas, 66, of Forest City, died Monday at the Forest City Nursing Center. Her husband is Alan Mindas.



Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Stacey and Helen Bucinell Gardner, she was a member of the Namgyal Monastery Institute of Buddhist Studies, Ithaca, N.Y. Mary was employed as the assistant office manager at NEP Telephone Co., Forest City. She greatly enjoyed doing needlepoint and scrapbooking. Mary was also an avid skier.



Also surviving are a son, Alan Mindas and wife, Holly, Browndale; a granddaughter, Ava; three sisters, Annmarie Janezk and husband, Tom, Forest City; Barb Allen and husband, Tom, Forest City; and Joyce Brooking, Pleasant Mount; a brother, Stacey Gardner Jr. and wife, Elizabeth, Browndale; and several nieces and nephews.



Friends and family may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.



For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

430 Main Street

Forest City , PA 18421

