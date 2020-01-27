Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home
513 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3153
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary K. "Babe" O'Neill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary K. "Babe" O'Neill Obituary
Mary K. "Babe" O'Neill, 93, of Pleasant Mount, died Saturday morning at Wayne Memorial Hospital. Her husband, Daniel J. O'Neill Sr., died in 1998.

Born May 22, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Catherine Kelly Kelleher. She graduated from East Stroudsburg Teachers College and was a high school teacher for 35 years. She was a member of St. Katherine Drexel Parish, its Altar and Rosary Society, and helped make pierogies for the church. She was a member of the Pleasant Mount Historical Society and the North Road Rangers. Most of all, Mary loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are a son, Bill O'Neill and wife, Sharon, Virginia; a daughter, Karen DeThomas and David Erhardt, Maryland; three grandsons, Benjamin and wife, Fidan; Zachary; and Ryan and wife, Claudia; a great-grandson, Solomon; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, infant John Francis and the Rev. Daniel J. O'Neill Jr.; brothers, Francis and Martin; sisters, Ann Lynch and Kitty Dippel; and a granddaughter, Gabrielle.

The funeral will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. from the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 in St. James Church, Pleasant Mount. Interment, St. James Cemetery.

Viewing will be Tuesday, 4 to 6 p.m. Condolences: www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -