Mary Kathryn Gallagher of Moosic passed away Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. Her husband of 60 years is Philip Gallagher.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Catherine Murphy Henry, and was a member of St. John Neumann Parish at Nativity of Our Lord Church.



A graduate of Holy Rosary High School, prior to marriage she was employed by Bell Telephone and ICS.



She was an avid fan of Penn State football and the Boston Red Sox.



Surviving are two sons, attorney Paul Gallagher and wife, Elizabeth, of Wayne; and Philip Gallagher and wife, Valerie, of South Abington Twp.; a daughter, Erin Loucks and husband, David, of South Abington Twp.; six grandchildren, Meghan, Brian, Julia, Courtney, Mary Kate and Clare; two great-grandchildren, Shane and Filomena, to whom she was Gram-Mimi; a brother, Thomas Henry and wife, Janet; nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by a brother, John Henry.



The funeral will be Wednesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Neumann Parish at Nativity of Our Lord Church, celebrated by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor, followed by interment at Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call one hour prior to Mass from 9:30-10:30 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214, or at



Arrangements, Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

1900 Pittston Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.