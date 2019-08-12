|
Mary Kolucki, 93, of Scott Twp., passed into heaven on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was the wife of the late Dr. Frank Kolucki Sr.; mother of Barbara Kolucki; Mary Menzel and husband, Paul; Theresa Cornnell and husband, Dr. Tim; and Dr. Frank Kolucki Jr. and wife, Colleen, babci/grandmother to Dr. Chris Menzel and wife, Dana; Carl Menzel and wife, Ashley; Nicole Menzel; Megan Fenwick and husband, Austin; Tim Cornnell and fiancée, Lindsey Young; Kelsey Cornnell; Kate and Nora Kolucki; and great-grandmother to Elle Menzel.
More than anything in the world, Mary loved being a mother and babci. She was the matriarch of the Kolucki, Menzel and Cornnell families. Her home and kitchen were the centers of love, fun and millions of pierogies.
Mary was born on April 22, 1926, in Jessup, to the late Mary and Michael Sobol. She and her seven siblings had a difficult life when they lost their father at an early age. Their mother instilled a strong faith and work ethic to her children, which allowed them to live a life where they not only survived but thrived.
Mary married Dr. Frank Kolucki Sr., in 1951. They were together for 47 years until his passing in 1998. They raised a family who revered their Polish heritage, loved God and welcomed everyone to their table.
In addition to her children, she is survived by her sister, Genevieve Denicola; and brother, Bernard Sobol. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death her siblings, Joe, Michael, Fred, Helen and Vince.
Mary was loved and supported in her last years by her wonderful caregivers: full-time caregiver, Georgie Duddak, along with Darcy Novak, Kaitlyn McDonough, Zoe Haggerty, Jadwiga Wojnarowski and the blessed staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart. The family would like to especially thank her incredible long-time physician and friend, Dr. Kenneth Sebastianelli; Cindy Donovan and staff; Dr. Ken Gentilezza and the staff of Allied Services, who helped her remain in the home she loved for her final years; and the exceptional nurses, doctors, staff and administration of Moses Taylor Hospital.
Mary was very involved in her community. She was an active member of the following: the Christian Mothers, Medical Auxiliary, Orchard Lake Auxiliary, Tatra Club, Cafeteria Mothers and St. Mary's Visitation School. She enjoyed preparing meals for the sick and elderly.
Mary was defined more than anything as a person of faith. She loved God with her entire heart and soul. Rarely did a day pass where she did not attend or watch the Mass or say the rosary. She was kind, just and walked humbly with the Lord.
At Mary's request, there will be no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. Friends are asked to go directly to the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Vianney Parish, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp., PA 18447; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Arrangements by the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 12, 2019