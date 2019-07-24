Mary "Joan" (Lutcza) Kulick, age 96, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed from this world in peace, with her daughter Leslie and her canine companion, Jax at her side, on Thursday, July 18, at her home. She was born on Feb. 12, 1923, in Paterson, N.J., daughter of the late John and Mary Lutcza.



Joan enjoyed working on ceramics, listening to country music and eating chicken parmigiana. She found great joy in spending time with her rescue dogs and her "adopted son," Kyle Roberts. Joan was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 32 years, Vladimir "Danny" Kulick, in 1983. She is survived by her children, Mark Kulick (Nina), of Amityville, N.Y.; Dr. Donna Kulick, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and Leslie Kulick, of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; her grandchildren, Mark Kulick Jr., of Amityville, N.Y.; Alex Kulick, of Lindenhurst, N.Y.; and Regina Sause, of East Islip, N.Y.; her great-grandchildren, Catherine Sause and Greg Sause; her sister, Wilma Rawl, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. at St. Mark Church Chapel, 30 Melvin Ave., Catonsville, Md. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del.



In lieu of flowers, it was Joan's wish that contributions be made to Link Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Lebanon, OH 45036; or Grass Roots Rescue, www.grrde.org/donate, as she was a strong supporter of animal rescue efforts.



Please visit Joan's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Scranton Times on July 24, 2019