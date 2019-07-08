Home

Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-6422
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
90 Euclid Ave
Middletown, NY
Mary L. Clancy


1928 - 2019
Mary L. Clancy Obituary
Mary L. (Dolly) Clancy of Goshen, N.Y., died July 5.

Mary was born in Olyphant, Pa., the daughter of Martin and Mae Padden. She graduated from Olyphant High School in 1946.

Mary was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Church and was very active in the church and her community.

Mary was employed by the Orange County Dept. of Mental Health for more than 25 years.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, John (Jack) Clancy. She is survived by her children, Mary Ellen Ouslander, Md.; John M. Clancy, Middletown, N.Y.; Judith Riker, Bridgewater, N.Y.; Eileen Clancy, New Paltz, N.Y.; and Jean Marie Ernst, Westboro, Mass.; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary is also survived by a sister, Carol Ann Trzcinski, of Avoca, Pa. She was predeceased by a sister, Kathryn Schoellig; and a brother, Martin J. Padden.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, 825 Church St., Goshen, N.Y.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 90 Euclid Ave., Middletown, N.Y.

To leave a condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on July 8, 2019
