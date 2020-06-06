|
Mary L. Kilonsky, 91, of Richmondale, died Friday at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Andrew Kilonsky.
Born in Vandling, daughter of the late Angelo and Anna Zuccaro Amadio, she was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City. She was a graduate of Vandling High School. She was a wonderful wife who enjoyed a great life with her many vacations.
The family would like to thank Dr. David Tomazic and his staff for the compassionate care given to Mary.
Also surviving are four nieces, Mary Ann Rutkowski and husband, Ralph; Donna Dyno and husband, Albert; Linda Fitzsimmons and husband, Thomas; and Andrea Rock and husband, Michael; a nephew, James Wildenstein; and a sister-in-law, Mildred Amadio.
She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Dominick, John, Ricco and Julius Amadio; a sister, Mafalda "Muff" Tedesco; a niece, Juliana Wildenstein; and a nephew, Eric Amadio.
Due to current public health policy, private funeral services will be held with interment in St. Agnes Cemetery, Forest City.
Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
Published in Scranton Times on June 6, 2020