Mary Lee Haglin, 93, of South Abington Twp., went to her heavenly home on May 19, 2019. She was married for 56 years to Gilbert A. Haglin, who died in 2003.
Mary was born in Rushmere, Isle of Wight County, Va., in 1926, and was the daughter of the late Floyd and Mary (Jones) Webb. She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church.
She is survived by her two daughters, Diane (Larry) Mehlhaff, South Dakota; and Patricia (Murray) Steeble, Kansas; a son, Steven Haglin, South Abington Twp.; and two brothers, W.R. Webb, Maryland; and Paul (Donna) Webb, Alabama. Also missing her are her six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many loved nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Elizabeth Webb, Minnette Webb, Nancy Brown and Alice Bedinger.
A funeral service will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Heritage Baptist Church, 415 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, officiated by the Rev. Paul Osborne, assistant pastor. Interment will take place Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville.
The family will receive friends Monday from 5 until the time of the service at Heritage Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Baptist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on May 23, 2019