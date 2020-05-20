|
Mary (Gerrity) Loscombe, age 88 and a lifelong resident of West Scranton, passed away peacefully Monday morning at home. Twenty-one years to the date of Mary's death, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John "Jack" Loscombe. May 19 marked the 69th anniversary of their wedding date, now reunited and celebrating in heaven.
Born on Nov. 18, 1931, and daughter of the late Frank "Roger" and Catherine (Mulrooney) Gerrity, Mary was a 1949 graduate of West Scranton High School. While also raising her family, Mary would work for the housekeeping department of the Community Medical Center in Scranton before her 1991 retirement. A devoted Roman Catholic, Mary was a pillar of St. Patrick's Parish in West Scranton where she had been a loyal parishioner and an active volunteer throughout her entire life.
Mary enjoyed reading, especially Victorian mysteries, and loved cooking for her large family. She always said that her life's single greatest blessing was her family, and having them nearby meant everything to her. Her door was always open to her loved ones, and the constant visits of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren filled her heart with so much joy and happiness.
Mary's faith in God, kindness and love for others never wavered despite facing major losses in her life. Her positive spirit lives on through the three generations she leaves behind. She'll certainly never be forgotten.
She is survived by her adoring family: her sons, John "Jack" Loscombe and wife, Susan; Richard Loscombe and wife, Missy; and David Loscombe, all of Scranton; eight grandchildren, Dana Willson and partner, Kyle Lentes; Eric Mills and wife, Amy; Tara James and husband, Bill; Katie Loscombe and fiancé, Jeff Adomiak; John Loscombe III, Ricky Loscombe, Ryan Loscombe and Rebecca Loscombe; 11 great-grandchildren, Zackary Willson, Mia Bella Lentes, Lucas Mills, Sam, Andrew and Gracelynn James, Madison Loscombe, Alyssa Clemmer, Sophia, Mason and Isabella Adomiak; a brother, Joseph Gerrity and wife, Pat, of Scranton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Also preceding Mary in death were her two daughters, Kathy Martin and Mary Ellen Flannery; a daughter-in-law, Christine Loscombe; a son-in-law, Robert Flannery; an infant son, James Loscombe; and a brother, Frances Gerrity and his wife, Betty.
Private funeral services will be from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with blessing services by the Rev. Richard Fox to follow at Cathedral Cemetery's Mausoleum.
Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 20, 2020