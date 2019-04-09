Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Bartley. View Sign

Mary Lou Bartley, 77, of Scranton, died Wednesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton after being stricken ill at home.



Daughter of the late Frank and Helen Kuligowski Bartley, she graduated from Scranton Central High School and was employed at the former Adams Manor Nursing home for many years.



She is survived by her sons, Chris Richardson and wife, Mary Lou, Scranton; and Jerry Richardson, Scranton; her granddaughter, Katie Richardson, J.D., Scranton; brothers and sisters, Dolores, Scranton; Thomas, Dunmore; attorney John and wife, Kim, Ohio; and Ann Thomas and husband, Darwin, Clarks Summit; sister-in-law, Janet Bartley, New Jersey; along with several nieces and nephews.



She also leaves behind her friend, Donna Altieri; and her ever-present canine companions.



She was also preceded in death by her brother, William, of New Jersey.



A memorial service is planned for a later date. Arrangements by the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.

1401 Capouse Ave

Scranton , PA 18509

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 9, 2019

