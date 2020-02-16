|
Mary Lou Colbassani, 53, of Scranton, died Feb. 8 at Allied Services Hospice Center following an illness.
Born in Scranton on Dec. 30, 1966, she was the daughter of Mary Benton Colbassani and the late Americo (Babe) Colbassani.
Mary Lou was a 1984 graduate of Scranton Technical High School and worked for several years at Quinn's Market in Archbald. She had a big heart, a strong faith and would help anyone whenever she could. She was a devoted daughter, caring for her mother since her father's death in 1983. She enjoyed going to garage sales and flea markets, searching for treasures.
She is also survived by cousins, Mary Belle Gilroy, Dalton; attorney Joseph Colbassani, Scranton; Dr. Susan Colbassani, Olyphant; Ronald Perry, Swoyersville; and attorney Randall Perry and Russell Perry, both of Oak Ridge, N.J.; her friend, Chris Sarti, Jermyn; and her dog, Sugar.
A Catholic Mass of Remembrance will be celebrated at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1309 W. Locust St., Scranton, on Saturday at 10 a.m. Friends may call at the church, 9 to 10 a.m., prior to Mass. Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center, Allied Services Hospice Center, or a .
Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home, St. Ann's Street, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 16, 2020