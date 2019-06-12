Mary Lou Gallia, 77, of Old Forge, died Saturday evening at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. She was the wife of Joseph A. Gallia, who died in 1980.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John Robert and Helen Klebon Gaul, Mary Lou attended Scranton parochial and public schools, having graduated from West Scranton High School.



She was a kind and giving person who helped anyone in need. She never turned her back on anyone. Mary Lou will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.



Surviving are a daughter, Joanne Gallia, Old Forge; two grandsons, Joseph Anthony Gallia and Andrew Nicholas Gallia, both of Yatesville; two sisters, Joan Ciuccoli, Scott Twp.; and Barbara Petras, Dunmore; a daughter-in-law, Karen Gallia and her husband, Shawn Gibbons, Yatesville; an aunt, Sharon Mach, Clarks Summit; her beloved fur baby, Abby; and several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Andrew Joseph; a sister, Janice Diddick; an infant brother, John Robert Gaul Jr.; an uncle, Stanley Mach; and a niece, Suzanne Ciuccoli.



A celebration of her life will be held Friday at 7 p.m. in Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, with services by Pastor Ken Howey; Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.



Friends may call Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

