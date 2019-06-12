Mary Lou Golecki, 84, of Simpson, quietly and peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, June 11, at the Carbondale Nursing Center. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Thomas.



She was born Nov. 2, 1934, in Simpson, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Cherinchak Petak. She was a graduate of Fell High School. She worked and raised her children, then retired to care for her aging mother. Mary Lou was a woman who gave from her heart, even if you didn't need anything. You would always leave her home with something, even if it was just a little piece of her heart. Her pleasant personality was infectious.



She will be missed by everyone who knew her, especially by "Mamie's Angels," nieces: Janet, Joann and Maria, who provided countless hours of care and love. She will join her husband; brother, John; and niece, Bernadette in heaven.



Mary Lou is survived by two sons, Joseph and wife, Lori, Greenfield Twp.; and Gary, Scranton; four grandchildren, Christopher, Alexa, Michael and Thomas; three great-grandsons, Jack, Charlie and August Golecki; a sister, Ann Rusnak and husband, Bernard, Simpson; and a brother, Joseph Petak and wife, Sonja, Simpson.



The funeral will be Friday from the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home, 621 Main St., Simpson, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Entombment to follow in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



Condolences may be expressed at www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2019