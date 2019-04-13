Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Jennings. View Sign





Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Gertrude Yarosheski Jennings, she was a graduate of the former Cathedral High School class of 1966 and worked for the family business, John F. Jennings Electrical Contractors. She later started MLJ's Happy Times, a local party supply shop. She was a long-standing interpreter for the hearing impaired throughout the community. For over 17 years, she volunteered for the Cathedral Sacristy and acted as director of liturgical ministries for the former Christ the King Parish, where she was also interpreter for the deaf at Sunday Mass for more than 15 years at Immaculate Conception Church. She was the chairperson for Local 81 IBEW Auxiliary, served as president for the Hearing Impaired United Public Supporters and had been a board member of the St. Joseph's Center Auxiliary.



Mary Lou was the devoted mother of her son, Kevin. She was his protector on earth, and they brightened each other's lives. There was nothing she wouldn't do for him. The truth be said, they were a match made in heaven.



Surviving are her sisters, Pat Kapp and husband, Raymond, of Middletown, N.Y.; and Cindy Pace and husband, Tony, of Williamstown, N.J.; her brother, John F. Jennings and wife, Marsha, of Dunmore; sisters-in-law, Barbara Jennings, of Lafayette Hill, Pa.; and Julie Ardeto Jennings, of Dunmore; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.



In addition to her parents and beloved son, Kevin Skiba Jennings, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Attorney Thomas W. Jennings; and Attorney Paul M. Jennings; and nieces, Yvonne and Theresa Jennings.



Mary Lou's family wishes to thank Dr. Linda Barrasse for all of the kindness and compassion shown to her during times of need.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton.



Friends may call at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be privately held.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.



318 East Drinker Street

Dunmore , PA 18512

