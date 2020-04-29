|
|
Mary Lou Kenny Racht, a resident of Dalton, passed away peacefully Friday, April 24. She was the widow of Thomas Racht, who passed away in 2009.
Born in Archbald on Sept. 4, 1941, a daughter of the late Clair and Florence (Collins) Kenny. Mary Lou was an elementary school teacher for Archbald School District, Scott School, Lakeland School District and Valley View School District where she taught for 35 years. Following retirement from Valley View, she became the education field experience supervisor for Marywood University from 2002 until 2015.
She was a member of St. John Vianney Parish, Montdale, and served as a Eucharist minister. She was a member of PSEA, NEA Education Associations, Pennsylvania Association of State Retired Teachers, Phi Delta Kappa - University of Scranton Chapter and American Business Women's Association - Scranton Chapter where in 1986, Mary Lou received the Woman of the Year award.
Mary Lou loved being a teacher. She remembered every student's name she ever had and always enjoyed meeting them when she was out and about. She was very proud of her Irish heritage. She loved playing her organ to entertain her friends and family. She also was a champion for women's rights. She had a quote she would like to share. Remember that "No woman should vote away any rights gained by generations who have fought and won all that we possess." - Mary Lou Racht
Surviving are a daughter, Teri Aschenbrenner and her husband, James, of Benton Twp.; brothers, Dr. Clair, and wife, Dr. Elizabeth Kenny, Scranton; James and wife, Nancy Kenny, Archbald. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Timothy and Rachel Aschenbrenner; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Anne Therese and her husband, Raymond Flanagan, Clarks Green.
A private graveside service was offered by her friend and pastor, the Rev. Michael Kirwin, on Saturday, April 25.
Mary Lou's family wishes to assure everyone that we will gather to celebrate her life with all who loved her at an appropriate time.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. John Vianney Parish, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp., PA 18447.
Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 29, 2020